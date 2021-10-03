Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $599.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report sales of $599.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.61 million to $615.20 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $622.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.