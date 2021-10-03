Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for South State Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of South State in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens cut South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.07. South State has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in South State in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

