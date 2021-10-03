Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) is Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s 6th Largest Position

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,393,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734,026 shares during the quarter. Envista comprises 1.7% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.07% of Envista worth $492,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Envista by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Envista by 2,886.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 828,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

