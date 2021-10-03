Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $304,000 Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 1,068,951 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

