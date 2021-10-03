Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHCT opened at $45.55 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

