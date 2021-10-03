Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at $17,706,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 379,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 39,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 37,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

NYSE:PHI opened at $32.31 on Friday. PLDT Inc. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $992.14 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 25.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is 47.10%.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

