Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $301,000 Investment in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $983.30 million, a PE ratio of 350.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

