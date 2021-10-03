Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $298,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 60,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,500,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 16,866.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDB opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

