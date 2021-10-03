Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000.

BJUN opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

