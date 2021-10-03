EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report $267.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.10 million and the lowest is $250.00 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $268.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $89.26 on Thursday. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

