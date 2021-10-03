Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,353 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $142,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 73.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $155.36 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 121.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,726 shares of company stock worth $14,301,967 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

