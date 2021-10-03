Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 860%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ENI by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of E stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $26.85. 570,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,690. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $26.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of -298.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.724 per share. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -302.08%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

