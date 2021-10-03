Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives $11.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.39.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 10.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Enerplus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 25.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

ERF stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

