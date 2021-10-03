Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EDR. Pi Financial raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.91.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EDR stock opened at C$5.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$881.28 million and a P/E ratio of 17.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.84.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.