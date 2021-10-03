Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

EXK stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $693.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.30. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 71.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 46,943 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $354,000. 26.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

