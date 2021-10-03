ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Down 71.1% in September

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENGGY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.14. 62,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,262. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

ENGGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

