Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,503 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,023,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,105 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,860.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 923,818 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. 1,893,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

