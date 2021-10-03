Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Trading 1% Higher

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) shares traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.35. 134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Federal Contractors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Federal Contractors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.