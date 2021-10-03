Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Elkem ASA stock remained flat at $$3.70 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. Elkem ASA has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

