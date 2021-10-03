Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,040.16

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,040.16 ($13.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,075 ($14.04). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,068 ($13.95), with a volume of 779,730 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electrocomponents currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

The stock has a market cap of £5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,061.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,040.48.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

