Effect.AI (EFX) Price Hits $0.0179 on Exchanges

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Effect.AI Profile

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

