Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EDIT. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,200,000 after buying an additional 653,617 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 612,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 133.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

