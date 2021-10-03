EDC Blockchain Market Cap Hits $388,051.29 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $388,051.29 and approximately $879.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,709.12 or 1.00095426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00080383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055174 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006164 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.71 or 0.00603572 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.