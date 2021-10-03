Ecor1 Capital, Llc Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $204.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRVS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.