eBoost (EBST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. eBoost has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $32.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00351187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000769 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000105 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

