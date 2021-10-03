Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $150.65. 1,605,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day moving average of $150.78. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 52 week low of $98.99 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Eaton by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.