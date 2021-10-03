EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $188.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EGP. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.75.

NYSE EGP opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $130.64 and a twelve month high of $184.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.04.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after buying an additional 123,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after buying an additional 271,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,090,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,297,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

