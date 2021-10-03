DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €46.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.37 ($49.85).

DWS stock opened at €36.48 ($42.92) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €27.92 ($32.84) and a twelve month high of €41.88 ($49.27). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.14.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

