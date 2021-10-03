Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,649,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,724 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.76% of Duke Realty worth $314,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 38.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 173.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,001,000 after acquiring an additional 174,246 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 754,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

NYSE:DRE opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $53.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.