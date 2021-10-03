DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of DSP Group worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 56,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.86 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. The company has a market cap of $534.65 million, a PE ratio of -99.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, DSP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

