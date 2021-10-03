DoYourTip (DYT) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $620,506.07 and approximately $14,365.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.00667371 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.83 or 0.01021517 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

