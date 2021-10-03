Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $167.80 Average PT from Analysts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.80.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.88. 548,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,721. Dover has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $176.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Dover by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dover by 561.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Dover by 19.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dover by 8.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

