Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will post $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.80.

NYSE DOV traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $156.88. 548,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,721. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.92. Dover has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $176.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

