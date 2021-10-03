Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $425,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter worth about $10,004,000. Tobam raised its position in Discovery by 40.3% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,020,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,324,000 after acquiring an additional 293,289 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,624,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Discovery by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

DISCA opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

