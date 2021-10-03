DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Receives $4.51 Consensus PT from Analysts

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.51.

DRTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.72. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.45 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 22,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $100,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,912,756 shares of company stock worth $24,358,212. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 590.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 122,920 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

