Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 356,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $262,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Textron by 17.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 68.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Textron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 180,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Textron by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

NYSE TXT opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

