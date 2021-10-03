Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 803,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,729 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $276,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.80.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $317.67 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.