Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of AON worth $282,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AON by 44.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

AON stock opened at $291.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $302.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

