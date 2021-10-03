Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,269,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 439,095 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $296,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $116.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $119.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.