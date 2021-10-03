Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $312,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ESS opened at $326.13 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.65.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

