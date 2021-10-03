Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,200 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DGE. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,705 ($48.41).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,531 ($46.13) on Friday. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The stock has a market cap of £82.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,537.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,391.11.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders bought 25,470 shares of company stock worth $89,791,888 over the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.