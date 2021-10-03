DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 79,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NASDAQ DHCAU opened at $9.92 on Friday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

