DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHBCU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $11,226,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

DHBCU remained flat at $$9.88 during trading hours on Friday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,562. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. DHB Capital has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

