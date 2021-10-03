Dfyn Network (DFYN) Trading 44.9% Higher Over Last Week

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $17.83 million and $4.02 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00066499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00103929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00143206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,991.25 or 1.00632187 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.22 or 0.07125687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 26,732,758 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

