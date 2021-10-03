Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.