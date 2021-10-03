Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.41 ($8.72).

ETR:LHA opened at €6.23 ($7.33) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

