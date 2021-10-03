Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

