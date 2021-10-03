Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “CHF 425” Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on Rogers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

