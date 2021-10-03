Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $47.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.65.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.97. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. Research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 266,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $10,775,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 1,310,661 shares worth $50,811,283. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 175.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 57.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after purchasing an additional 163,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

