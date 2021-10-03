Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Maximus were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 274,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,531,000 after buying an additional 258,859 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Maximus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,559,000 after buying an additional 252,405 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 722.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,961,000 after buying an additional 236,376 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 901,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,308,000 after buying an additional 174,315 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE MMS opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.54. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

